Jayme Heim, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jayme Heim, NP is a nurse practitioner in Grandville, MI. She currently practices at West Michigan Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Gina Ang
    3434 Rivertown Point Ct Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 257-3344
  2. 2
    West Michigan Dermatology
    4285 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 257-3344
  3. 3
    West Michigan Dermatology
    3124 N Wellness Dr, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 395-9379

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • All Care Insurance Services
  • Alliant Health Plans
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Physicians' Care Network
  • Priority Health
  • Self Pay
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Jayme Heim, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1992912836
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Nazareth College
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Jayme Heim, NP
Frequently Asked Questions

Jayme Heim, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayme Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jayme Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jayme Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Jayme Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jayme Heim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jayme Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jayme Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.