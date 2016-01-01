Jay Woolfstead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Woolfstead, MS
Overview
Jay Woolfstead, MS is a Counselor in Davie, FL.
Jay Woolfstead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychotherapy Centers Inc.10400 Griffin Rd Ste 101, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 436-8326
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jay Woolfstead?
About Jay Woolfstead, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1043303621
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Woolfstead accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jay Woolfstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jay Woolfstead works at
5 patients have reviewed Jay Woolfstead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Woolfstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Woolfstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Woolfstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.