Dr. Jay Woodman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. Jay Woodman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Woodman works at Psychotherapy Services in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alive Hospice of Nashville Inc
    2313 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 386-3333

Ratings & Reviews
2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Apr 29, 2021
Dr Woodman was a great help to our family. I would recommend him highly.
Apr 29, 2021
About Dr. Jay Woodman, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750421020
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Woodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Woodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woodman works at Psychotherapy Services in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Woodman’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

