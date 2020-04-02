Dr. Jay Tanner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Tanner, OD
Overview
Dr. Jay Tanner, OD is an Optometrist in Kingston, PA.
Dr. Tanner works at
Locations
Northeast Eye Specialists PC423 3rd Ave Ste E, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-1974
Northeast Eye Specialists PC1060 N Church St, Hazle Township, PA 18202 Directions (570) 459-9927
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tanner takes care of our entire family. Always professional, respectful, thorough and kind. One of our favorite health professionals in the area!
About Dr. Jay Tanner, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanner works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
