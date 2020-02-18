Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Stone, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Stone, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gulfport, MS.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
Karen Lundin PsyD8990 Lorraine Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 331-3310Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stone is easy to talk to, knowledgable, and compassionate. He has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Jay Stone, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801876545
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
