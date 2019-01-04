Dr. Jay Sportsman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sportsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Sportsman, DC
Overview
Dr. Jay Sportsman, DC is a Chiropractor in Gladstone, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.
Dr. Sportsman works at
Locations
-
1
Sportsman Chiropractic2909 Ne Brooktree Ln, Gladstone, MO 64119 Directions (816) 455-1414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sportsman?
I wish he would return a machine he used to use.
About Dr. Jay Sportsman, DC
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306853098
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sportsman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sportsman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sportsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sportsman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sportsman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sportsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sportsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sportsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.