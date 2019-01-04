Overview

Dr. Jay Sportsman, DC is a Chiropractor in Gladstone, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.



Dr. Sportsman works at SPORTSMAN CHIROPRACTIC in Gladstone, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.