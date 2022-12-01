Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Solomon, PHD
Dr. Jay Solomon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Counseling Services of Katy7887 San Felipe St Ste 248, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 710-7715
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Solomon helped me reframe my thoughts, process moments in my life, and achieve breakthroughs
About Dr. Jay Solomon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467517029
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
