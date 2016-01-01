Jay Skolnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Skolnick, PSY
Overview
Jay Skolnick, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Langhorne, PA.
Jay Skolnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meade Danielle Acupuncture & Wellness340 E Maple Ave Ste 207, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-5869
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jay Skolnick?
About Jay Skolnick, PSY
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1669524120
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Skolnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jay Skolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jay Skolnick works at
Jay Skolnick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Skolnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Skolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Skolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.