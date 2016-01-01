Jay Rust, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jay Rust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jay Rust, PA
Overview
Jay Rust, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI.
Jay Rust works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians New London1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4803Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jay Rust?
About Jay Rust, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1710185186
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Rust has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Rust accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jay Rust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jay Rust works at
7 patients have reviewed Jay Rust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Rust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Rust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Rust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.