Dr. Jay Newsome, OD is an Optometrist in Clovis, CA.
Susan D Mencarini & Jay A Newsome145 N Clovis Ave Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 298-2120
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
He is a great doctor,one of the very best experiences Ive had with a doctor in so long. Infact I wish he was a primary care doctor that would be perfect. However we were lucky enough to find him as an eye doctor so ill be greatful for that.He listens to every word you say. He is more than willing to take the time to explain what you dont understand and always has time for my questions. I would definitely recommend him. I will say his office staff is well bluntly very rude.
Dr. Newsome accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.