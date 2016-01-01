Dr. Russell Martini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jay Russell Martini, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jay Russell Martini, PHD is a Psychologist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Russell Martini works at
Locations
-
1
Praxin Inc.1800 112th Ave NE Ste 260E, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 977-0088
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell Martini?
About Dr. Jay Russell Martini, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790200806
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell Martini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell Martini works at
Dr. Russell Martini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell Martini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell Martini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell Martini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.