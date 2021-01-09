Jay Marsolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Marsolan, NP
Overview
Jay Marsolan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Jay Marsolan works at
Locations
Healthcare Express Llp1509 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 759-9355
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Jay is very thorough. He spends time with patients that you don't see in traditional primary care. You get way more than a 5 minute visit! He's not one of those pill for the ill practitioners.
About Jay Marsolan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972883791
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Marsolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jay Marsolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Marsolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jay Marsolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jay Marsolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.