Dr. Jay Lizyness, OD
Dr. Jay Lizyness, OD is an Optometrist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan college of optometry.
Champaign Dental Group2799 W Grand Blvd # K-3, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Eye Definition405 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 667-4704
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (734) 246-0619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very very impressed with Dr. Lizyness, he's pleasant, listens to concerns and knows his stuff! Happy with our glasses and also cataract surgeon referral from Dr. Lizyness. We found his office staff pleasant to work with and knowledgeable. All around an excellent experience and I get constant complements on the stylishness of my glasses!!
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Michigan college of optometry
Dr. Lizyness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lizyness accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lizyness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizyness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizyness.
