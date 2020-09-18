Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Johnson, OD
Overview
Dr. Jay Johnson, OD is an Optometrist in Norman, OK.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johnson Vision Associates1120 Rambling Oaks Dr, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 701-4114
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
He's actually a very good optometrist. He is very thorough. If you need a good vision screening, he will give it to you. It make take a while. I work with my eyes as a primary job function, and it's important I get screened annually and that it's done well. I will say sometimes his staff can be a little displaced, perhaps off-putting, but most of the time they are okay.
About Dr. Jay Johnson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1104970052
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.