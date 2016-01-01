Dr. Honda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jay Honda, OD
Overview
Dr. Jay Honda, OD is an Optometrist in Kailua Kona, HI.
Dr. Honda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jay K. Honda O.d.75-166 Kalani St Ste 102, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-3535
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honda?
About Dr. Jay Honda, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801988894
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honda works at
Dr. Honda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.