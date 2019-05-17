Dr. Jay Haynie, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Haynie, OD
Dr. Jay Haynie, OD is an Optometrist in Olympia, WA.
Dr. Haynie works at
Sound Retina3620 Ensign Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 878-8906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sound Retina2245 S 19th St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (509) 581-3111
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Family Insurance
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Trusts
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- CorVel
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Easy to understand his explanation of my condition. Thorough and efficient exam.
- Optometry
- English
- 1841360302
Dr. Haynie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haynie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.