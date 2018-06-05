See All Psychologists in Toms River, NJ
Overview

Dr. Jay Gordon, PHD is a Psychologist in Toms River, NJ. 

Dr. Gordon works at Pathways Neuropsychology Associates in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pathways Neuropsychology Associates
    388 Lakehurst Rd Ste 2A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 930-2242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety Attack
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 05, 2018
    Speaking with Dr. Gordon significantly helped me through a very hard time. Completely overwhelmed and and prone to anxiety due to my ADHD i began having panic attacks. I sought Dr. Gordon's help after receiving a recommendation from a friend. He gave me solutions to calm myself while having a panic attack and help me figure out the onset signs and triggers. He then helped me create a lifestyle plan to destress myself so that i could get rid of the panic attacks all together. The best thing Dr. G
    Jessica — Jun 05, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Jay Gordon, PHD
    About Dr. Jay Gordon, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255439014
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Gordon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Pathways Neuropsychology Associates in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

