Dr. Jay Geiser, DC is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jay Geiser, DC
Overview
Dr. Jay Geiser, DC is a Chiropractor in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Geiser works at
Locations
Jay L. Geiser, DC8640 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45215 Directions (513) 821-2070
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would most definitely recommend Dr. Geiser! I had done something to my shoulders where I couldn't lift my arms up more than about 5 inches from my sides. He was able to fix me with 2 treatments. I have recommended him.
About Dr. Jay Geiser, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1194816330
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiser accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geiser works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiser.
