Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Frankel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jay Frankel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Davie, FL.
Dr. Frankel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychotherapy Centers Inc.10400 Griffin Rd Ste 101, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 436-8326
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Dr. Jay Frankel is everything you'd want in a psychologist. Caring, pays attention and effective. Well versed in disability reports. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Jay Frankel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336287028
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.