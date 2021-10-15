Jay Ferguson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jay Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jay Ferguson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jay Ferguson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Hermantown, MN.
Jay Ferguson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jay is very friendly and thorough. If he doesn't have the answer he isn't shy about sending you out to a specialist. Jay's end goal is his patient's health and he has a lot of compassion.
About Jay Ferguson, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1174690853
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jay Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jay Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jay Ferguson using Healthline FindCare.
Jay Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jay Ferguson works at
9 patients have reviewed Jay Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jay Ferguson.
