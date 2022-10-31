See All Neuropsychologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD

Neuropsychology
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Duhon works at Jay Daniel Duhon Ph.d. Pllc in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay Daniel Duhon Ph.d. Pllc
    2301 Ohio Dr Ste 130, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 476-4137
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr. Duhon is very professional and insightful. He has provided me with tools I can use to help me navigate through my TBI recovery. He is patient and speaks clearly. Dr. Duhon administered my cognitive test and is working with me through my recovery. The fact that He administered the test rather than reading someone else's interpretation of my test results has been very helpful. Dr. Duhon helps me identify my blind spots and helps me identify and set reasonable goals. He suggests actionable exercises. He also works with my family with ways to facilitate my recovery and set expectations. I sincerely believe that I'm recovering because of the tools, work and insights he provides. He keeps me on track while being encouraging. I would certainly recommend him as would my family and friends.
    De South — Oct 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD.

    About Dr. Jay Duhon, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417989724
    Frequently Asked Questions

