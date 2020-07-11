Dr. Bevan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Bevan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jay Bevan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sugar Land, TX.
Dr. Bevan works at
Locations
Halverson & Bevan PC101 Southwestern Blvd Ste 109, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 242-1970
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bevan is fantastic therapist. He is very attentive, kind, patient, and knowledgeable. He makes me feel comfortable during difficult conversations. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jay Bevan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285897223
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bevan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.