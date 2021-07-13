Dr. Jay Berk, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Berk, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Berk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Union Institute and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Berk works at
Locations
Jay Berk Ph.D and Associates23293 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 292-7170Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday12:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 7200 Center St Ste 204, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-7176
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berk has been the only specialist in 13 years who has been able to reach my son. The inner workings of my son's adhd/odd/mood disorder brain have been engaged at a level that is finally responding. Dr Berk allows my son to be who he is and through direct consultative conversation has helped him understand his reactions and underlying triggers. Dr Berk has pushed my son to own his behavior and decide when to make good decisions and why it is in his best interest to do so. Dr Berk discusses the expected results for good and poor choices and puts the foundation in place and gives my son the tools to work through situations that otherwise have been escalated family terrors. Dr Berk works with us as a family unit as well, to ensure the lines of communication are not manipulated or severed. It has been a long process but without Dr Berk I truly believe my family would have self-destructed.
About Dr. Jay Berk, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588770622
Education & Certifications
- Union Institute
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.