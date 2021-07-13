Overview

Dr. Jay Berk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Union Institute and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Berk works at Jay Berk, PhD & Associates in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.