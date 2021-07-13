See All Clinical Psychologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Jay Berk, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jay Berk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Union Institute and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.

Dr. Berk works at Jay Berk, PhD & Associates in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay Berk Ph.D and Associates
    23293 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122 (216) 292-7170
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    7200 Center St Ste 204, Mentor, OH 44060 (440) 255-7176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic
  South Pointe Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Family Counseling
Grief
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Disorders
Relationship Issues
Self-Harm
Stress
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Berk has been the only specialist in 13 years who has been able to reach my son. The inner workings of my son's adhd/odd/mood disorder brain have been engaged at a level that is finally responding. Dr Berk allows my son to be who he is and through direct consultative conversation has helped him understand his reactions and underlying triggers. Dr Berk has pushed my son to own his behavior and decide when to make good decisions and why it is in his best interest to do so. Dr Berk discusses the expected results for good and poor choices and puts the foundation in place and gives my son the tools to work through situations that otherwise have been escalated family terrors. Dr Berk works with us as a family unit as well, to ensure the lines of communication are not manipulated or severed. It has been a long process but without Dr Berk I truly believe my family would have self-destructed.
    Christine C — Jul 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jay Berk, PHD
    About Dr. Jay Berk, PHD

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1588770622
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Union Institute
    Undergraduate School
    CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
