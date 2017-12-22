Dr. Javier Perez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javier Perez, PHD is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
North Light Counseling Assocs2633 E Indian School Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 285-9696
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Perez is an awesome counselor, he's been seeing my son for the last 3 years, he cares, he listen and explain to all my questions and doubts and helps me in how I need to handle the different situations I have with my son. He's always flexible with my schedule and we can see him in different and convenient locations. Thank you Dr. Perez for all the help.
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.