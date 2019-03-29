Javier Barbosa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Javier Barbosa, PA-C
Overview
Javier Barbosa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mcallen, TX.
Javier Barbosa works at
Locations
-
1
Mcallen Bone & Joint Clinic PA1421 N Col Rowe Blvd Ste A, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 618-4414
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Takes his time to explain things and cares about the well being of his patients
About Javier Barbosa, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467549758
Frequently Asked Questions
