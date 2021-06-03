See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Javier Avila, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Javier Avila, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Javier Avila works at Monos Health Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monos Health Institute
    6120 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 948-8660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Personal and knows his craft 100%. Communicates great, very easy To talk to, tons of charisma. Extremely likable and trustworthy
    About Javier Avila, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477641504
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    • PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Javier Avila, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Javier Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Javier Avila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Javier Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Javier Avila works at Monos Health Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Javier Avila’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Javier Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Javier Avila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Javier Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Javier Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

