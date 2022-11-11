Javier Almeida, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Javier Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Javier Almeida, PA-C
Overview
Javier Almeida, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Panamerican.
Javier Almeida works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Country Club Medical Center8041 N Mesa St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79932 Directions (915) 307-3416Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ep Familydoctor601 Sunland Park Dr Ste 6, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 855-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Javier Almeida?
I have known Dr. Almeida for several years. He is a very knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, and caring doctor. He listens to my concerns, answers all my questions, and places his patients wellbeing and health first. He is very welcoming, approachable, and trustworthy.
About Javier Almeida, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255454765
Education & Certifications
- Ut Panamerican
- University Of Texas At Austin Bachelor Of Arts
Frequently Asked Questions
Javier Almeida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Javier Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Javier Almeida works at
14 patients have reviewed Javier Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Javier Almeida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Javier Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Javier Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.