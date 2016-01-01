Jau Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jau Evans, ARNP
Overview
Jau Evans, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Jau Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Agape Family Health120 King St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 760-4904
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jau Evans?
About Jau Evans, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497269880
Frequently Asked Questions
Jau Evans accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jau Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jau Evans works at
Jau Evans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jau Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jau Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jau Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.