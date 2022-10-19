See All Family Doctors in Nashville, TN
Jason Zeller, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
5 (12)
Overview

Jason Zeller, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Jason Zeller works at UT MEDICAL CLINIC AT BAPTIST HOSPITAL in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners Express Care
    1911 State St, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-2015
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Oct 19, 2022
    Efficient
    — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jason Zeller, FNP-BC
    About Jason Zeller, FNP-BC

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437519857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Zeller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Zeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Zeller works at UT MEDICAL CLINIC AT BAPTIST HOSPITAL in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Jason Zeller’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Jason Zeller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Zeller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Zeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Zeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

