Jason Williford, PA
Jason Williford, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Health Sciences University - Physician Assistant Studies.
Elfering Pain Management201 N College Dr Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 925-9581Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CenCal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
Jason was my pain management PA for 5 years. He always listened and was very understanding. He open to holistic and natural alternatives and helped me taper my opioid dosage. It was a good thing because LAGs clinic suddenly closed without warning and I was on such a low dose that I just stopped opioids altogether on my own. I'M FREE, praise Jesus. That's the good part. The bad part is, I'm in constant pain. .oh well I hear he is now in mental health. I'm sure his patients are in good hands. If you read this, Dr. J, you can tell your opioid patients they CAN live without them. 15 years on oxycodone and breakthrough meds and I am now free.... If I can do it, anyone can.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174875793
- Georgia Health Sciences University - Physician Assistant Studies
- Troy State University Troy Alabama
