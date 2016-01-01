Dr. Jason Waterman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Waterman, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jason Waterman, PSY.D is an Individual Counselor in Montrose, CA.
Dr. Waterman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
montrose family pschotherapy2303 Florencita Ave, Montrose, CA 91020 Directions (626) 664-4723Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
-
2
jason waterman1543 N Garfield Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104 Directions (626) 664-4723Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waterman?
About Dr. Jason Waterman, PSY.D
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1427375906
Education & Certifications
- University of California Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waterman works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.