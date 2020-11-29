Dr. Jason Tung, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Tung, OD
Dr. Jason Tung, OD is an Optometrist in Oswego, IL.
Locations
Visionworks2422 US HIGHWAY 34, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 551-4133
Top Notch! As long as Dr. Tung practices, he will remain my eye are professional “go to” A result of corrective eye surgery as a child, I do not see in stereo. Tung is one of only two in my life that knew exactly how to work with me. He is thorough. He both asks and answers detailed questions. I also learn a lot from Dr. Tung.
About Dr. Jason Tung, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1578727046
