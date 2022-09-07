Jason Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Taylor, PA-C
Overview
Jason Taylor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Jason Taylor works at
Locations
Columbia Pharmacy8122 SE Tibbetts St, Portland, OR 97206 Directions (503) 777-5995Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit I have had with Jason has been exceptional. He is very thorough, listens attentively, and then cuts to the task. I always come away feeling well cared for, and that I am receiving the best treatment yfor the issue at hand. And all of that with a personal touch. I have been receiving care from him for the past 7+ years, and consistently feel I am receiving the best care one would hope for!
About Jason Taylor, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831408053
Jason Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jason Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Taylor.
