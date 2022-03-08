See All Chiropractors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Jason Swinton, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. Jason Swinton, DC is a Chiropractor in Rochester, NY. 

Dr. Swinton works at Lakeside Chiropractic in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeside Chiropractic
    2000 Winton Rd S Bldg 3, Rochester, NY 14618 (585) 440-4901
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Graston Technique®
Herniated Disc
Chronic Neck Pain
Graston Technique®
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (8)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr. Swinton makes miracles for those of us in pain and needing relief. As a disabled Veteran I've been dealing with back & neck pain since I was injured on Active Duty in 2004. Dr. Swinton employs the latest technologies and techniques to make me feel whole again. My team knows when I've been to see Dr. Swinton because I arrive at work with a smile every time. If you're in need of a Chiropractor, or have been scared off of Chiropractic services by previous physicians, Dr. Swinton is the person you need to see ASAP.
    AFAngryWarrior — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Swinton, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1992001143
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Swinton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swinton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swinton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Swinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swinton works at Lakeside Chiropractic in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Swinton’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

