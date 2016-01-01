See All Dermatologists in Fresno, CA
Dermatology
Overview

Jason Sanchez, PA-C is a dermatologist in Fresno, CA. He currently practices at Salma Simjee, M.D., Inc. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Surgical & Medical Associates
    1290 E Spruce Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 431-2397
  2. 2
    Visalia Medical Clinic Inc.
    5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 (559) 733-8295
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Jason Sanchez, PA-C

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1871826966
Admitting Hospitals
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Frequently Asked Questions

Jason Sanchez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Jason Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Jason Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Jason Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Sanchez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.