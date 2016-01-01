See All Chiropractors in Bakersfield, CA
Chiropractic
Dr. Jason Sabol, DC is a Chiropractor in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Sabol works at Active Life Chiropractic in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Active Life Chiropractic
    3015 Calloway Dr Ste D6, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 834-1544

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jason Sabol, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508881038
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Sabol, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabol works at Active Life Chiropractic in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sabol’s profile.

    Dr. Sabol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

