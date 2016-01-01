Jason Rodgers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Rodgers, PA-C
Overview
Jason Rodgers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Jason Rodgers works at
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic2202 S Cedar St Ste 330, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-5127
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jason Rodgers, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568600492
Jason Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jason Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Rodgers.
