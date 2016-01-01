Jason Pinho accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Pinho, PA-C
Overview
Jason Pinho, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Farmington, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 399 Farmington Ave Ste 110, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jason Pinho?
About Jason Pinho, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003307109
Frequently Asked Questions
Jason Pinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jason Pinho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Pinho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Pinho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Pinho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.