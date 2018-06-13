Overview

Dr. Jason Palik, OD is an Optometrist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.



Dr. Palik works at Crossroads Eye Physicians in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.