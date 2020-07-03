Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason O'Brien, DC
Overview
Dr. Jason O'Brien, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Junction, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 719 Pitkin Ave Unit 3, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 216-9639
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Dr. Jason O'Brien is amazing. He is so knowledgeable and isn't afraid to share his knowledge with you while aligning different parts of your body, telling you what he's doing and why. My daughter is a dancer and tumbler. Dr. O'Brien relieved a finger she had jammed a few months ago. He also adjusted everything that was out of place on her. When my daughter got back on Pointe, she couldn't believe how much strain Dr. O'Brien had relieved that she had never really noticed until it wasn't there any more. He also gets all of the kinks out of my husband and me, too. He is way above and beyond the five star rating.
About Dr. Jason O'Brien, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1316965619
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.