Jason Menges, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jason Menges, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Jason Menges works at
Locations
Wichita Diabetes and Endocrinology LLC8110 E 32nd St N Ste 125, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 330-3636
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes his time with patients and answers questions in a manner that is easy to understand. He is thoughtful, kind and caring and puts his patients at ease.
About Jason Menges, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982691242
Frequently Asked Questions
Jason Menges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Menges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Menges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jason Menges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Menges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Menges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Menges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.