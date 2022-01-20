See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Jason Meisel, RN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jason Meisel, RN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    808 Union St Ste 3A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 777-6184
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Jason Meisel, RN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669859096
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Meisel, RN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Meisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Meisel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Meisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Jason Meisel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Meisel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Meisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Meisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

