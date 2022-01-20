Jason Meisel, RN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Meisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Meisel, RN-BC
Overview
Jason Meisel, RN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 808 Union St Ste 3A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (740) 777-6184
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He was attentive, explained his process and why he chose one medication over another. Overall, let me feel like I had some control on my mental health!
About Jason Meisel, RN-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jason Meisel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
