Jason Maxa, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jason Maxa, PA is a Physician Assistant in East Lansing, MI. 

Jason Maxa works at Sparrow Medical Group Critical Care in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-9777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jason Maxa, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1093778185
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Maxa, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Maxa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Maxa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Maxa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Maxa works at Sparrow Medical Group Critical Care in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Jason Maxa’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jason Maxa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Maxa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Maxa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Maxa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

