Jason Leader, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jason Leader, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Jason Leader works at Howard A Rubenstein MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates of South Florida
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 258, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-2343

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 29, 2022
Jason has been looking after me because of some complications that I have been having regarding my Crohn's disease which has landed me in the hospital for quite a while. Not only has he explained everything to me very well during this whole process, he has been very patient and caring. He always stays until I am done asking all of my questions and every time I see him I feel more at ease knowing I have a great PA looking out for me.
Juan — Jun 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jason Leader, PA
About Jason Leader, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841529591
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jason Leader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jason Leader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jason Leader works at Howard A Rubenstein MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Jason Leader’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Jason Leader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Leader.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Leader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Leader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

