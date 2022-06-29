Jason Leader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Leader, PA
Jason Leader, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates of South Florida603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 258, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 430-2343
Jason has been looking after me because of some complications that I have been having regarding my Crohn's disease which has landed me in the hospital for quite a while. Not only has he explained everything to me very well during this whole process, he has been very patient and caring. He always stays until I am done asking all of my questions and every time I see him I feel more at ease knowing I have a great PA looking out for me.
About Jason Leader, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841529591
Jason Leader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jason Leader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Leader.
