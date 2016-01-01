See All Family Doctors in Shawano, WI
Jason Krueger, APNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jason Krueger, APNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jason Krueger, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. 

Jason Krueger works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4722
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jason Krueger?

    Photo: Jason Krueger, APNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jason Krueger, APNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jason Krueger to family and friends

    Jason Krueger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jason Krueger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jason Krueger, APNP.

    About Jason Krueger, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306182118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Krueger, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Krueger works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI. View the full address on Jason Krueger’s profile.

    Jason Krueger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Krueger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.