Jason Jex, FNP
Overview
Jason Jex, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Rogue Functional Wellness, LLC.761 Golf View Dr Unit C, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 326-4294
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jason is a great provider!! Been going to him for my primary health for at least 8 years. Very caring and compassionate person. Willing to work with you and hearts what you what and need!
About Jason Jex, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194089490
Education & Certifications
- Nursing, Ccu & Er Rogue Regional Medical Center, Medford, Or
- Ob/Gyn, Providence Medical Clinic, Medford, Or
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Oregon Health Sciences University
