Dr. Jason Iannarelli, OD

Optometry
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Iannarelli, OD is an Optometrist in Ormond Beach, FL. 

Dr. Iannarelli works at Dr. Eye in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Eye
    1400 Hand Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 872-3111
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2021
    Dr Iannarelli is the best! He takes the time to explain the details of your appointment. You do not feel rushed at all. The staff is amazing and very professional. Mark takes the time to find your perfect pair of eyeglasses. The best all around office!
    About Dr. Jason Iannarelli, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073551206
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Externship-Boca Raton, Fl
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Iannarelli, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iannarelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iannarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iannarelli works at Dr. Eye in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Iannarelli’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannarelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

