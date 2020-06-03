See All Physicians Assistants in Puyallup, WA
Jason Hussey, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jason Hussey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jason Hussey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA. 

Jason Hussey works at Integrated Pain Management in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Pain Management
    205 15th Ave SW Ste D, Puyallup, WA 98371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 200-2144
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jason Hussey?

    Jun 03, 2020
    He was really accommodating to my needs and helped create a health plan for my migraines
    butt27 — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jason Hussey, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jason Hussey, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jason Hussey to family and friends

    Jason Hussey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jason Hussey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jason Hussey, PA-C.

    About Jason Hussey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245409911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Hussey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Hussey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Hussey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Hussey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Hussey works at Integrated Pain Management in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Jason Hussey’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Jason Hussey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Hussey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Hussey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Hussey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jason Hussey, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.