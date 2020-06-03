Jason Hussey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Hussey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Hussey, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jason Hussey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA.
Jason Hussey works at
Locations
Integrated Pain Management205 15th Ave SW Ste D, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 200-2144Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was really accommodating to my needs and helped create a health plan for my migraines
About Jason Hussey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245409911
Frequently Asked Questions
Jason Hussey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Hussey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jason Hussey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jason Hussey works at
16 patients have reviewed Jason Hussey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Hussey.
