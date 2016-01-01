See All Family Doctors in Bolivia, NC
Jason Honaker, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jason Honaker, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jason Honaker, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bolivia, NC. 

Jason Honaker works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Bolivia in Bolivia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Bolivia
    584 Hospital Dr NE Unit C, Bolivia, NC 28422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 226-6463
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jason Honaker?

    Photo: Jason Honaker, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jason Honaker, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jason Honaker to family and friends

    Jason Honaker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jason Honaker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jason Honaker, PA-C.

    About Jason Honaker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1215067541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Honaker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Honaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Honaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Honaker works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Bolivia in Bolivia, NC. View the full address on Jason Honaker’s profile.

    Jason Honaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Honaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Honaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Honaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.