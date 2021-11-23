Jason Gaisford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jason Gaisford, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Jason Gaisford, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN.
Jason Gaisford works at
Summit Pain Management1721 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 748-3651
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Jason was examining me for pain in my shoulder. He moved it around for not even 5 seconds and said "looks like a labral tear". I was seeing another doctor, who gave me an MRI, they didn't see it. During explortatory surgery, they found a labral tear and repaired it. Had Jason's expertise not been exemplary, I would still be in pain today with no direction. If you are considering pain management, Jason knows what he's doing.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679909931
